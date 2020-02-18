Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.97-2.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.305-32.305 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRDCY. Citigroup downgraded Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

