Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $334.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $334.50 and traded as high as $364.40. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $362.60, with a volume of 363,780 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.