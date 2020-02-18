BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Lessened by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 597,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,054. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.