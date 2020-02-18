Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

TSE:BPF.UN traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.13 and a 1 year high of C$18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $305.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.53.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

