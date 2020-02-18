BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,601.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00481091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.89 or 0.06439468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028228 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010247 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,964,452,465 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.