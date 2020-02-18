Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.15.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

