Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $336.31

Shares of Boeing Co (LON:BOE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 336.31 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 337.33 ($4.44), with a volume of 3643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.73 ($4.55).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,784.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of £107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -300.11.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

