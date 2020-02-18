BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

HRB stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

