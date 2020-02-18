BMO Capital Markets Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.65 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.30.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.49. 28,624,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -298.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.