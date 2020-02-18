Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Set at C$2.65 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.65 price objective on Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of BSR stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.29. The company has a market cap of $141.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.51.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

