Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.90 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

