Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

