Bloom (BLT) Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and AirSwap. Bloom has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloom has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.03291731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00244748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00156823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bittrex, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

