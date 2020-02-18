BlockCAT (CAT) Trading Down 68.8% This Week

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 68.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $27,308.00 and approximately $771.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar. One BlockCAT token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlockCAT Token Profile

BlockCAT’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat . The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

