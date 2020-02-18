Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.17

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 254017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

