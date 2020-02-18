BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. BJs Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

BJ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. 720,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,612. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

