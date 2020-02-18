Bitcoin SV (BSV) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.53 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $308.55 or 0.03050472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinZest, OKEx and Koinex. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.64 billion and approximately $3.53 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00236677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00152211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,283,252 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Bibox, Trade Satoshi, ZB.COM, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Poloniex, CoinBene, Korbit, Bitrue, Kucoin, OTCBTC, OKEx, Kraken, BigONE, FCoin, Bithumb, WazirX, Bitfinex, Bitbns, CoinZest, HitBTC, Binance, CoinEx, Bittrex, SouthXchange, MBAex, Indodax, IDAX, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Upbit, Cobinhood, Coinbit, YoBit, Koinex, Coinsquare and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

