Bitcoin Private Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $712,876.00 and $159.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00662835 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00112882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00127041 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000723 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, Nanex, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

