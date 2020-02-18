Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00110920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, SouthXchange, CEX.IO and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $188.46 million and $40.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00640738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00123546 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bitsane, Korbit, Crex24, TDAX, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, C2CX, Binance, DSX, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Graviex, Upbit, Coinone, Kucoin, Bittrex, YoBit, OKEx, Huobi, Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Bithumb, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BitBay, CEX.IO, Ovis, Indodax, Exmo, Exrates, Koineks, Vebitcoin, Bitlish, Altcoin Trader, BitMarket, Zebpay, QuadrigaCX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.