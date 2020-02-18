Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $151.71 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00008385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Kucoin, Coinnest and Huobi. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004465 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002441 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BigONE, Kucoin, Indodax, OKEx, Crex24, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, Huobi, Bithumb, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.