Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 11.2% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.34 billion and approximately $5.89 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $401.20 or 0.04135453 BTC on exchanges including HBUS, Coinsquare, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,701.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00769006 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,285,125 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Trade Satoshi, Zebpay, Graviex, Crex24, Bitsane, OTCBTC, BitMarket, Coindeal, Cryptomate, BitBay, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Bitso, BitForex, CoinBene, Gate.io, Gatecoin, BTCC, Binance, ABCC, ACX, Iquant, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Mercado Bitcoin, Koineks, Coinrail, Liquid, Koinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, DragonEX, YoBit, Bittrex, cfinex, Bibox, TOPBTC, bitFlyer, Vebitcoin, BTC Trade UA, RightBTC, Liqui, Upbit, BigONE, HBUS, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, BTC Markets, CPDAX, OKEx, MBAex, IDCM, EXX, Coinbe, UEX, Coinsquare, FCoin, Bittylicious, Coinbase Pro, Zaif, C2CX, CryptoBridge, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Kraken, Huobi, CoinExchange, QuadrigaCX, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, Bleutrade, B2BX, BX Thailand, Koinim, QBTC, Bit2C, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BiteBTC, Coinnest, WazirX, Independent Reserve, CoinFalcon, OKCoin International, Buda, DSX, Bitbank, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, CoinEx, CoinTiger, Korbit, Bisq, COSS, BtcTrade.im, xBTCe, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Braziliex, Cobinhood, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Coinfloor, Kuna, Indodax, Coinone, Exmo, HitBTC, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, Coinroom, Exrates, Mercatox, Bitinka, Coinsuper, CEX.IO, Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinhub, Bitstamp and GOPAX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

