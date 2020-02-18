Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

