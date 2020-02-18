Bitcloud Hits Market Capitalization of $116,460.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $116,460.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,431,645 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

