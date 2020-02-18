BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $315,239.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $327,126.00 and approximately $315,239.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00088402 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,776.78 or 1.00564703 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000544 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,012,391 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

