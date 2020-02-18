BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after acquiring an additional 356,976 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 976.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.35 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

