BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.71.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.35 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.