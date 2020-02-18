BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $436.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

