BidaskClub Lowers Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

