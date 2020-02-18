Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Shares of BEN opened at A$9.98 ($7.08) on Tuesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a twelve month low of A$9.37 ($6.65) and a twelve month high of A$11.74 ($8.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

In other Bendigo and Adelaide Bank news, insider Marnie Baker 50,000 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

