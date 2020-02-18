Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

