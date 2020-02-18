Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

