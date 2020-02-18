Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.49 per share for the quarter.

TSE:BHC opened at C$36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$24.89 and a 52 week high of C$42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.98.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

