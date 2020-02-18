Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Shares Down 2.4%

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40, 50,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 41,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barsele Minerals from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36.

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

