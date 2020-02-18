Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.00

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$26.88, with a volume of 3236903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.12.

A number of research firms have commented on ABX. Accountability Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

