Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGH stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 102,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

