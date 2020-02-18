Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,065 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $128,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. 39,697,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,630,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.