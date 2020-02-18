Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.20

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 8113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
