Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.20

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 8113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.