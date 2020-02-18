Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $55.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.11. 102,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,911. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5,095.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 215,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 30.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,247.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

