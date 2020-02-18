Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAXN. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

AAXN traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.08, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.78. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $89.16.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,451 shares of company stock worth $5,849,008. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

