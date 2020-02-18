AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.77

Axa SA (EPA:CS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $25.62. AXA shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 3,064,449 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.86 ($32.40).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.80 and its 200 day moving average is €23.80.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

