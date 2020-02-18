AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at SunTrust Banks

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $222.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $227.53 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $228.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

