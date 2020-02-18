Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.