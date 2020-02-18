Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.00 ($54.65).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €51.96 ($60.42) on Friday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.85.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

