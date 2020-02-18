Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.