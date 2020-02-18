Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
