Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 30.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 54.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 186.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 70,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 10,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,302. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $621,747.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 443,910 shares in the company, valued at $21,596,221.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $116,340.00. Insiders have acquired 60,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,942 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AGO. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

