ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,169,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 580,239 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,512,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,934,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,496 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE ASX traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 47,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,119. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.