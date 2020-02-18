Argus Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SON. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of SON opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

