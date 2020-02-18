Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.