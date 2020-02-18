Arcblock (ABT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.30 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $17.30 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.75 or 0.03226051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00157434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, LBank, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.