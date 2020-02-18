Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723,629 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Aqua America worth $528,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,442,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aqua America by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 680,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aqua America by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTR traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 722,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

