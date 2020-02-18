Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.12. 17,536,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,936,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.97 and its 200 day moving average is $256.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

